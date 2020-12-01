Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

