OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of OneMain worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 61.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 427,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in OneMain by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

