Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 95.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

HSIC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.