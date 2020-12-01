Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Park National worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Park National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.