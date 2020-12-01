Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,227 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. 140166 boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

