Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of WD-40 worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

