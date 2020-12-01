Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 314,352 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of The Michaels Companies worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

