Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,554,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of ACCO Brands worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

