Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

