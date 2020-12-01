Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,182,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Yum China by 130.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 1,337,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,800,000 after buying an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 30.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,706,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,157,000 after acquiring an additional 866,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

