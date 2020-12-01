Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,611,000 after acquiring an additional 534,321 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,602 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

KKR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

