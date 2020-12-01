Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,800 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Veracyte worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Veracyte by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,735.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

