Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $129.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

