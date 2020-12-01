Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 7,883 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,495 shares of company stock worth $430,592. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

