Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 230.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period.

BBBY opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

