Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 421,914 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 417,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 219,691 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

