Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,858 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.