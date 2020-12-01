Sei Investments Co. Acquires 148 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,542 shares of company stock worth $2,343,549 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB stock opened at $271.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.85. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $292.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -388.23 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

