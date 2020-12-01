Sei Investments Co. Has $2.05 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 46.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,970 shares of company stock valued at $604,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

