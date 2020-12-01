Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 777,701 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 657,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 236,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CMO opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.