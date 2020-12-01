Sei Investments Co. Purchases 135,812 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

