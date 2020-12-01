Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Boot Barn worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

