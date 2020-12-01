BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,313,279 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,874,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $157,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,883,000 after acquiring an additional 484,524 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 528,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,278 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

