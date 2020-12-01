Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

