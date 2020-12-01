Sei Investments Co. Has $2.11 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

