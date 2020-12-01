Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,712,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,485 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.19% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $159,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

INO opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

