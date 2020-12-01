Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,358,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Harsco worth $157,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harsco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

