National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,768,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $160,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National General by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National General by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National General by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National General by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. National General Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

