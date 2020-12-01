BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,872 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $161,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 231.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $295.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

