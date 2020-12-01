BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $161,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after buying an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after buying an additional 605,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after buying an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $20,570,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after acquiring an additional 213,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

