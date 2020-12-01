BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 625,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $161,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,631 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 193.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 182,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $877,422.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,668 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NG opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

