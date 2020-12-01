BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.37% of TechTarget worth $161,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after acquiring an additional 664,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,145 shares of company stock worth $10,034,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.