Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,641.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.