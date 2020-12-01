Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

MIC stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.