BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,273 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Misonix were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Misonix during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 30.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 163.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 44.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSON. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Misonix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Misonix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

