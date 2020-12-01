Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:UA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

