Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

BSJN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.