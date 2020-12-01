Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,887 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

