Raymond James & Associates Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

