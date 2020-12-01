Raymond James & Associates Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Vectrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE VEC opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.