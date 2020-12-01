BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,647 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unifi were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Unifi by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Unifi by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unifi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE UFI opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

