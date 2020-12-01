BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,632,687 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.36% of Glu Mobile worth $162,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,706 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,752. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.