Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.13% of Alliance Data Systems worth $162,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 249.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 938.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Truist lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

