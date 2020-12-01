BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,150 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.39% of Morningstar worth $164,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,643,015.20. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,536,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,040,076.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,794 shares of company stock valued at $47,633,798. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

MORN opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.