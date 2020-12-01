BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.63% of ePlus worth $164,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

