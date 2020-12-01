BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,625,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of First BanCorp. worth $165,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

