BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Farfetch worth $166,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farfetch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Farfetch from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

FTCH stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

