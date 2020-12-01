BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.94% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $165,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

