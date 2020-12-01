NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of NBT Bancorp worth $167,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

