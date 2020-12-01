BlackRock Inc. Sells 62,714 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.01% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $168,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 109.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 182,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,650 shares of company stock worth $19,022,236. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

PFSI opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

